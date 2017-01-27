Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Alleged Con-Artist Raj Mentally Fit, Court Told

Binesh Kumar Raj at the Suva court yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.
January 27
11:58 2017
Alleged con-artist Binesh Kumar Raj, who is facing multiple charges, has been deemed mentally fit by the St Giles Psychiatric Hospital, the court heard yesterday.

Raj was summoned before Magistrate Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday where a report from the psychiatric hospital confirmed that he is not suffering from any psychiatric illness.

Magistrate Boseiwaqa ordered that Raj be taken to the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission then to the Totogo Police station.

The Police officers were ordered to obtain an evaluation report after he attempted to harm himself while in Police custody.

This was because allegations he had made that he was being assaulted by Police officers.

Raj is charged with multiple counts of impersonation, theft, absconding bail and obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Raj refused to allow Legal Aid to represent him and sought a private lawyer.

He told the court that he would harm himself if he was not separated from the other remanded inmates.

Magistrate Boseiwaqa had transferred the case to the Chief Magistrate.

His case was then transferred back to Magistrate Boseiwaqa after reviewing the psychiatric report.

The matter will be called for mention on February 7.

 Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback:  monica.aguilar@fijisun.com.fj

 

