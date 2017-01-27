Coconut Wireless, 27th January 2017
January 27
11:29 2017
Daring worker
A photo posted by a senior Government official of an industrial cleaner on top of a building and in a seriously unsafe position, drew a lot of attention yesterday.
While we commend the fellow for working hard to put food on the table, his life was in fact at risk for not wearing proper safety equipment. Those responsible should be taken to task so that such incidents never happen.
Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj
