Dream Comes True For Boy

Year 9 student, Salacieli Tawake, (middle), with his mother, Sikiti Fane and six-year-old brother, Wairaki Rasari at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu yesterday. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa
January 27
11:50 2017
Salacieli Tawake’s dream of becoming the first boy from his village to be educated at the prestigious Queen Victoria School is now a reality.

The 14-year-old was one of the first  students who enrolled at the Tailevu boarding school in Matavatucou yesterday, almost one year after Tropical Cyclone Winston devastated it.

The Year 9 student is also among the first batch of students selected from rural and maritime areas under a new Government policy. It is aimed at bridging the gap between urban and rural/maritime education standards.

Salacieli, from Nukubolu, in rural Savusavu, was accompanied by relatives from his village.

Salacieli said his high school days would start and end at QVS.

He said it had always been his childhood dream to attend QVS.

“I am the first boy from my village to attend QVS and never in the past has anyone reached this far,” he said.

Salacieli said he would not forget his humble beginnings in despite his achievements.

“I’m going to work hard in school and make my village proud,” he said.

Salacieli said it was blessing to have his parents’ and relatives’ support.

He said his ticket to QVS was the result of hard work and committing his plans to the Almighty.

“My parents reminded me to pray and work hard in school. This is how I got here,” he said.

Salacieli said the blue and white banner would remain in his heart for life.

He was excited and looked forward to what the school had to offer.

“Yes I will miss my parents so much, but then I have my brothers here with me,” he said.

He thanked his teachers at Nukubolu Primary School for their support.

He aims to become a high school teacher in the future.

Salacieli has maternal links to Vanuavatu in Lau.

His mother, Sikiti Fane thanked Government for the refurbishment to the new dormitories.

“I am happy knowing that my child is in good hands.

“Their dormitories are so beautiful and clean too,” she said.

Ms Fane said they were happy with their son’s achievement.

“We are also humbled and happy that he is the first from Nukubolu village to be educated at QVS.”

Ms Fane said they advised Salacieli to remain humble.

“When I got the news that he has been accepted into QVS, I told him to put his head down and remain humble, that the only one that should lift him up is the Lord,” she said. Edited by Jonathan Bryce

arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

 

 

 

