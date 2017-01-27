Police officers on scene along with the towing boys watch as the vehicle was towed out of Rewa River yesterday morning Photo: Ashna Kumar

Businessman, Rajendra Narayan of Dilkusha, Waila, in Nausori escaped serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and plunged into the Rewa River.

The 48-year-old said he was on his way to Nausori when the accident happened along Princess Road in Waila at around 4am yesterday.

Mr Narayan was travelling alone when he lost control of the vehicle near Dilkusha Children’s Home.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the driver escaped serious injuries as he managed to jump off the vehicle before it plunged into the Rewa River.

“We cannot determine as yet if the driver was over speeding but investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident,” she said.

Mr Narayan was taken to the hospital and discharged later.

Three Police divers were at the scene to locate the vehicle before it was towed out from the river by three of Rajen’s Taxis and Towing Services trucks.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a woman who lives nearby said she woke up by the sound of the vehicle falling off the bank.

“I had woken up around 3am but then slept again and woke up all of a sudden by the sound.

“I got up to see what happened but it was dark outside. After a few minutes I heard Police vehicles come by and search the area.

“Then we came to know that a car went down into the river but luckily the driver escaped,” she said.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback: ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj