Injured Reps Monitored

January 27
11:54 2017
The Vodafone Fijian Under-17 last build up game against Onehunga Mangere in New Zealand may be rescheduled as few players are injured.

Coach Shalen Lal confirmed five players have minor injuries from their last game against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday where they drew 0-0.

“A few of the boys are suffering from minor injuries from the last game,” he said.

“I want the boys to be fit and healthy when we leave here and we will see how they recover. If I feel they need to go through recovery sessions than we will not have our last game.”

So far the U17 team have not lost a game and Lal said the team has improved in every game.

“The players are progressing really well in every game. They know know what is required of them and what they need to do,” he said.

“These build up games have prepared the boys mentally because they now know what to expect in Tahiti.”

