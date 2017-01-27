Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Lily For Tuwai

Lily For Tuwai
Former National 7s Rep Pio Tuwai and his wife Lily Vasu in Lautoka , yesterday.
January 27
11:22 2017
Lily Vasu Tuwai has vowed to be a good wife to her husband and former Fijian 7s rep Pio Tuwai.

The 28-year-old married the 7s veteran in Lautoka yesterday and told SUNsports she would support her husband wholeheartedly.

“I’m happy and looking forward to spend the rest of my days with Pio,” she said.

“We are starting a new beginning and we planned to move forward strongly together.”

The Moturiki, Lomaiviti, native lives with her family in Hamilton, New Zealand, and is currently doing her nursing degree at the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki.

She met Tuwai in Ba years ago and became friends and they continuously contact each other through Facebook. They finally agreed to settle down.

“When we met in Ba we just became friends and after everything that has happened in the past, we thought of giving it a go.

“So I came with my family last year and my husband and I made plans for this moment and we are glad that it’s finally done,” she added.

“After this our next plan is to get him over to New Zealand.”

Votua, Ba, man Pio has got his eyes fixed on an overseas contract in Japan.

“I’m happy for us and a boost to my rugby career as right now I’m praying for an overseas contract in Japan.

“I’m just waiting for the approval of  certain documentation,” Tuwai said.

He was also approached by Vodafone Fijian 7s head coach Gareth Baber to rejoin the 7s squad for this 2016/2017 World Sevens Series.

“I also had discussion with Baber regarding the rest of the series but I will wait and see,” Tuwai said.

