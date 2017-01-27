Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with students of Kavala Primary School. Photo: DEPTFO News

Kavala was a SODELPA stronghold in the 2014 general election.

But this has not stopped Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama ensuring they get the same support as all Fijians.

Mr Bainimarama donated new desks, chairs, beds and mattresses to the local primary school.

Mr Bainimarama told the students of Kavala Bay Primary School that they deserved the best.

And he called on every civil servant working in such areas to commit themselves in serving the people.

Many issues were brought to the talanoa session by representatives from villages in the Kavala Bay area.

Representative of the Nabala district, Ratu Inoke Dokonivalu, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people.

He thanked the Government for the donation to the school and the rural solar electrification of villages.

Mr Dokonivalu also came with a list of requests which were resolved. They included:

 A boat with an outboard engine,

 Access to better roads

 Upgrade of the solar energy system to cater for the high demand

 Upgrade of the mobile phone network in the area. The post master has to use his personal phone to make calls for money transfers.

Mr Bainimarama also instructed fisheries staff to ensure that the refridgerated plant was closely monitored to ensure that it was working.

Mr Bainimarama said people were fed up with the high fare charged by boat owners.

Transportation costs took away half of the people’s income. Some charged $300 one way and $500 for a return trip from Kavala to Vunisea.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: jone.luvenitoga@fijisun.com.fj