Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Rival landowners given deadline

Rival landowners given deadline
Divisional Commisioner Eastern - Luke Moroivalu
January 27
14:14 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

A one-month deadline has been given to two landowning units to resolve their differences over land ownership of the Naleca Je

The units of tokatoka Lomanikoro and tokatoka  Naberakina of Mataqali (clan) Lomanikoro from Kavala Village are locked in a feud.

The feud between the two landowning chiefly units had delayed plans to develop  the island.

If the row is not sorted out by the expiry of the deadline, Government would execute the compulsory acquisition order that is stated under the Constitution for the development of the country.

“And that is for work to begin immediately without the consent of the two units and the Vanua,” says Commissioner Eastern, Luke Moroivalu, during the talanoa Session at Kavala Primary School.

The final decision, made by the Government and was announced by the Commissioner Eastern.

He also highlighted support of the Tui Nakasa, Bulou Kelekele, who for years had given her consent, but lacked the 60 per cent signatures from members of the Nabecakina unit.

Both units refused to comment on the issue.

However, Divisional Planning Officer Viliame Kaiyabia says the prolonged incident had been the only issue that had stalled the plans to raise the port and its surroundings to a standard similar to Vunisea.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: jone.luvenitoga@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Kavala VillageLomanikoroRival landownerstokatoka Lomanikorotokatoka Naberakina
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.