Divisional Commisioner Eastern - Luke Moroivalu

A one-month deadline has been given to two landowning units to resolve their differences over land ownership of the Naleca Je

The units of tokatoka Lomanikoro and tokatoka Naberakina of Mataqali (clan) Lomanikoro from Kavala Village are locked in a feud.

The feud between the two landowning chiefly units had delayed plans to develop the island.

If the row is not sorted out by the expiry of the deadline, Government would execute the compulsory acquisition order that is stated under the Constitution for the development of the country.

“And that is for work to begin immediately without the consent of the two units and the Vanua,” says Commissioner Eastern, Luke Moroivalu, during the talanoa Session at Kavala Primary School.

The final decision, made by the Government and was announced by the Commissioner Eastern.

He also highlighted support of the Tui Nakasa, Bulou Kelekele, who for years had given her consent, but lacked the 60 per cent signatures from members of the Nabecakina unit.

Both units refused to comment on the issue.

However, Divisional Planning Officer Viliame Kaiyabia says the prolonged incident had been the only issue that had stalled the plans to raise the port and its surroundings to a standard similar to Vunisea.

