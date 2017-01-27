From left: Head of the Delegation of the European Union of the Pacific, Ambassador Andrew Jacobs, resident co-ordinator of the United Nations Development Programme Osnat Lubrani and President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at the EU Ambassador’s residence yesterday. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau

A three-year video project dedicated to ensuring the active participation of citizens in Fiji’s national development and policy-making process was launched in Suva last night.

The documentary was launched by President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote.

Strengthening Citizen Engagement in Fiji Initiative (SCEFI) project is funded by the European Union.

It was implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific office here. And it has been able to support the proactive engagement of citizens in the national development process during its three-year life span.

“SCEFI project has been one of the best community and national development initiatives.

“It not only engages people in the community in the decision making process but ultimately affects our lives. It also empowers community through capacity building,” President Konrote said.

Head of the Delegation of the European Union of the Pacific, Ambassador Andrew Jacobs said an empowered civil society is a crucial component of any democratic system and is an asset in itself

Resident co-ordinator of the United Nations Development Programme Osnat Lubrani said: “If you want to make a change you have to cross bridges and create opportunities for people sitting in different positions to come together where commonality lies and to make positive change for people.”

The project spans the 14 provinces and Rotuma.

The short documentary including lessons learned and experiences from the implementation of project is accessible on the UNDP Pacific office in Fiji website.

President Konrote said: “I was very pleased to learn that the programme had very positive outcomes, including having an immediate effect in resolving disagreements surrounding the appointment of one of the chiefs on the island.”

Edited by Ranoba Baoa