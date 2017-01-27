Waqabaca Presents Jerseys Today
January 27
12:58 2017
Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Filimoni Waqabaca will present the jerseys to the Vodafone Fijian 7s team tonight.
This was after manager Jone Niurua, coach Gareth Baber and new rep Nacanieli Labalaba presented the team’s sevusevu (traditional presentation) yesterday.
“We feel great to have Waqabaca’s support who is also a former chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union,” Niurua said.
The players took time out yesterday and Niurua calls on rugby fans for their support this weekend.
“The boys are all looking good for Saturday, please support us through prayers,” Niurua said.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment