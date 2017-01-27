Fitness, skills and work rate will be the core areas players will be selected on for the Telecom Fijian Warriors team for the 2017 Pacific Rugby Championships in Suva in March.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula said with the squad of 40 players, it would be hard to pick the final 30 as all the players are fighting hard for a spot on the team.

“We had our camps on Monday and Tuesday and it has been good, I am happy with the turnout,” Seruvakula said.

“We concentrated on our fitness and that has really improved from the last time we were together which shows me that the boys are doing their training when they are not camping.

“It will be difficult to pick the final 30 players because they have all shown potential.

“What I will be looking at in particular is fitness mainly and what these boys can offer the team in terms of their skills and confidence.

“We need to have boys who know what they are doing on the field and make the right decisions as well as play the game how we want them to play it.

“At the moment they are doing their own training until we go back next month, this is their time to work on what they have learnt from the first camp.”

Fiji will play Tonga, Samoa and Japan and Seruvakula said they were in for a physical game.

“It is always tough playing against your Pacific rivals so we will not be expecting a walk in the park,” he said.

“But we have a good set of boys, we have picked them from the Skipper Cup and the Farebrother Challenge so I know that we have a good bunch.

“Playing against Samoa and Tonga will always be a challenge and also Japan but I am happy with the talented boys that I have already.”

The Telecom Fijian Warriors will march into camp on February 13-15.