Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Warriors Battle For Final 30

Warriors Battle For Final 30
January 27
11:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fitness, skills and work rate will be the core areas players will be selected on for the Telecom Fijian Warriors team for the 2017 Pacific Rugby Championships in Suva in March.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula said with the squad of 40 players, it would be hard to pick the final 30 as all the players are fighting hard for a spot on the team.

“We had our camps on Monday and Tuesday and it has been good, I am happy with the turnout,” Seruvakula said.

“We concentrated on our fitness and that has really improved from the last time we were together which shows me that the boys are doing their training when they are not camping.

“It will be difficult to pick the final 30 players because they have all shown potential.

“What I will be looking at in particular is fitness mainly and what these boys can offer the team in terms of their skills and confidence.

“We need to have boys who know what they are doing on the field and make the right decisions as well as play the game how we want them to play it.

“At the moment they are doing their own training until we go back next month, this is their time to work on what they have learnt from the first camp.”

Fiji will play Tonga, Samoa and Japan and Seruvakula said they were in for a physical game.

“It is always tough playing against your Pacific rivals so we will not be expecting a walk in the park,” he said.

“But we have a good set of boys, we have picked them from the Skipper Cup and the Farebrother Challenge so I know that we have a good bunch.

“Playing against Samoa and Tonga will always be a challenge and also Japan but I am happy with the talented boys that I have already.”

The Telecom Fijian Warriors will march into camp on February 13-15.

Tags
FijiFiji SunJustine Mannan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.