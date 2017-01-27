Water Authority Fiji (Suva) and Navosai will be the new clubs joining in for the Vulaca tournament in Suva on February 10-11.

Fiji Volleyball Federation senior vice-president Taitusi Naiduki also confirmed the participation of Nakasi and Qauia.

“After our first meeting on Tuesday WAF and Navosai are the only two new clubs confirmed so far for the competition while Qauia makes their return after five years and Nakasi after one year,”Naiduki said.

“Doors are still open for teams to participate as registration closes on February 1.”

During Tuesday’s meeting associations were told to submit their constitution, minutes of their first meeting and trustee members and bio-data information of players in their various associations

Thirteen officials were part of the meeting and were briefed on the importance of proper documentation since no associations presented full documentation on the first meeting and are now given time until February 3.

“One of the objectives of the FVF is to promote the expansion of volleyball all around the country,”Naiduki said.