Ashika Prasad receives a certificate from the officials of the Regional Trade Agreement Training in China.

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) headquarters celebrated the authority’s Trade Relations Officer and Acting Auditor, Ashika Prasad achievement.

Ms Prasad was awarded a scholarship by the New Zealand Aid Program to pursue Masters in Agriculture at the Lincoln University in Christchurch in New Zealand.

Ms Prasad, who had started with BAF as a Biosecurity Officer in 2011, had won gold medal for her outstanding achievements in her studies in Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of the South Pacific

“It is a great opportunity provided by the NZAID to further my studies and I feel very fortunate to have been given this opportunity,” Ms Prasad said.

“I am also very excited with the area of study and encourage everyone to keep pursuing their dreams and to work hard.”

Ms Prasad also did a number of courses on World Trade Organisation.

“Being in the Trade Facilitation and Compliance (TFC) Division, trainings on WTO provided me with significant understanding and knowledge on trade related issues,” she said.

“BAF aims to facilitate trade through reducing trade barriers and encouraging greater market access. Training of staff is very important for the effective functioning of the TFC Division.”

Ms Prasad said BAF is an organisation that is growing and provides great career development opportunities and support to its staff.

“BAF also provides equal opportunities to all its staff to gain work related experience through trainings and workshops as well as pursue part-time or full time studies in the areas of study desired by the staff.”

Ms Prasad said professionally, her further studies will broaden her knowledge on agricultural issues, pest and diseases and its impact on the Fijian economy.

BAF executive chairman Xavier Khan, while congratulating her, said Ms Prasad was very hard working and the scholarship was well deserved.

Mr Khan said BAF recognised that the training and development of its employees was crucial to not only enhancing the capacity of BAF staff but would also strengthen border protection.

“BAF has comprehensive training and development plan for all staff,” he said.

BAF currently has six staff members studying overseas (New Zealand and India) in various fields including nematology, plant pathology, biosecurity and veterinary.

There are many other staff members who are also attending various short courses and trainings locally.

Mr Khan said with increasing biosecurity threats, there was a great need for BAF to have a strategic training and development plan in place to help the organisation deliver efficient and effective border protection.

He said a well trained and skilful workforce would have a better capacity and understanding of the risks involved with biosecurity pre border, border and post border activities.