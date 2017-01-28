Gareth Baber reminded the players to believe, have faith and think of their fans and families when the Wellington 7s starts today.

Speaking to the players during the jersey presentation yesterday, the Vodafone Fijian 7s coach stressed to the players the importance of the tournament which Fiji last won in 2010.

Fiji take on Australia in their first pool match at 10.46am, Japan at 2.10pm and South Africa at 6.18pm.

“When you get those jerseys it signifies opportunities we’ve been working on,” Baber said.

“We’ve been talking about this, it is for you to be in your best version as you can possibly be.

“All the support around you is created for you to go and express yourself freely, believe, trusting all the training we’ve done and have faith in yourself as an individual.

“Challenges comes in many different forms, we’ve seen that in our lives.

“Your next test and next chance will be how we react as a group based on the support mechanisms we have around us here and families in Fiji,” Baber said.

The Welshman is confident of a positive performance.

“Every time we put on the jersey is another opportunity to go out there to challenge ourselves and see what we have as an individual.

“I’m confident of a good outing. We have done a lot of hard work and I want to thank you for that and the next task now is for us to go out there and challenge ourselves,” he said.

Baber also acknowledged Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Filimoni Waqabaca for presenting the jerseys.

Meanwhile, Mesulame Kunavula is the 13th men in the squad.

The team led by Osea Kolinisau are Jasa Veremulua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Kalioni Nasoko, Seremaia Tuwai, Vatemo Ravouvou, Osea Kolinisau, Alifereti Veitokani, Amenoni Nasilasila, Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi.