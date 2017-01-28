Health Centres Provided Gear
A much needed assistance for the Nausori Health Centre’s maternity unit was provided by the Samaaj Sewa of Fiji USA.
The non-profit organisation based in the United States donated 25 chairs, linen and towels to the Wainibokasi Health Centre yesterday.
Founder, Parma Sharma said their donation was normally to schools and health centres-focused on underprivileged children who needed assistance.
“Our focus is in schools and we provide bags, books, uniforms and we try to help as much as we can,” said Mr Sharma.
The four volunteers from the group were also in Ba and Rakiraki during the week and they had visited about 10 schools and assisted 200 children.
Mr Sharma said they had been providing assistance for the past 10 years. Most of the members of the group are former Fijian citizens now living in the United States.
“I came from a struggling family and when I made it, I decided to come back and give back to the community,” he said.
Sister in charge of the Maternity Ward, Makereta Bainivalu said they were thankful for the timely donation given because it would improve their services to expecting mothers in the area.
