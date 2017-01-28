BAF

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) and the Department of Agriculture and Water Resource (DAWR) conducted the joint systems review of fumigation treatment providers last week.

This was done under the Australian Fumigation Accreditation Scheme (AFAS) in Fiji.

This joint systems review was second for Fiji with the first joint advisory review conducted in April 2016.

BAF executive chairman Xavier Khan said there was tremendous improvement in compliance to AFAS this year in comparison to 2016.

Mr Khan said this is where a number of discrepancies were found for all fumigation treatment providers and they were issued with corrective measures which they had to rectify before the audit this year.

He said BAF has continuously engaged with all the treatment provider companies accredited under the AFAS providing them assistance in rectifying the non-compliance identified in the previous joint systems review last year.

“This is one of BAF’s initiatives to enhance trade facilitation in Fiji and assist Fijian Exporters exporting to Australia reduce retreatment costs, improve compliance to Australia biosecurity regulations and enhance trade,” he said.

The DAWR team were also impressed with the improvement in the compliance to AFAS by the fumigation service providers.

AFAS was launched in Fiji on the 27 August 2015.

AFAS is a system of accreditation for offshore providers of fumigation services and aims to reduce ineffective methyl bromide fumigations performed offshore for Australian quarantine purposes.

A total of eight fumigation companies from Fiji are listed under the DAWR Offshore Methyl Bromide Treatment Providers’ List.

After the joint systems review, five fumigation companies out of the eight complied with the AFAS Standards and received acceptable status from DAWR.

At present fumigation certificates issued only by these five companies will be accepted at the Australian borders. These five fumigation companies are:

Rentokil Initial Limited – Suva

Fast Kill Pest Control Services- Suva

Amalgamated Pest Control-Suva

WG Genera Pacific Limited – Suva

Rentokil Initial Limited – Lautoka

The two fumigation companies that have been suspended are Amalgamated Pest Control in Lautoka and WG Genera Pacific Limited in Lautoka.

Fast Kill Pest Control Services in Lautoka has withdrawn its services since it is not engaged in providing fumigation services at present.

Fumigation certificates will not be accepted from companies that are suspended or withdrawn.

The treatment providers will be closely monitored to ensure they do not send any shipments to Australia and BAF will help them in re-gaining their accreditation status as soon as they are ready to take the challenge again.

There is no allowance for goods in transit.

Mr Khan said it is important for all exporters and stakeholders to note Fijian fumigation companies which have acceptable AFAS status.

He also said temporary suspended fumigation companies have been provided with corrective measures.

And BAF will be assisting them in rectifying all issues highlighted to achieve acceptable status under AFAS within shortest period of time.