Ministry Counsels Nurses Involved In Facebook Video
January 28
15:38 2017
The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has dealt with the ‘Jingle bells, patient smells’ video which went viral on social media earlier this month.
Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar yesterday confirmed this and said the nurses were counselled.
“The investigations are completed,” Ms Akbar said.
“The nurses have been counselled as procedure and we will leave the matter as it is.”
