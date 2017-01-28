Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Rampant Fijians

January 28
14:42 2017
The Vodafone Fijian 7s team continues to be dominant in Wellington after walloping Japan 56-0 in their second pool match.
The Fijian gladiators led 28-0 at half time after scoring four tries to captain Osea Kolinisau, Kalioni Nasoko,Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Jerry Tuwai and Vatemo Ravouvou was successful with all the conversions.
The Gareth Baber coached side continues to be dominant in the second half scoring another four tries to Ravouvou, Nasilasila,Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi.
Fiji will now play South Africa in their final pool match at 6:18pm.
