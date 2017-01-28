Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Too Many With Too little, Says FNPF

Too Many With Too little, Says FNPF
Some members of the Fiji National Provident Fund during the annual member forum at the FNPF office in Suva on Thursday. Photo: IVAMERE NATARO
January 28
12:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

About 56,000 people above 50 years of age have less than $10,000 in their Fiji National Provident Fund accounts.

The Fund’s chief operating officer, Jaoji Koroi revealed this in his 2016 financial presentation at the FNPF annual member forum on Thursday.

The forum, the first of four, was held in Suva.

Mr Koroi said the lack of funds was a concern because such an amount did not accumulate much to their retirement.

“As of June 30, 2016, a total of 75 per cent (304,318) of our members have balances below $10,000.”

He said last year recorded an increase in withdrawal and a decline in members’ contribution.  This, he said, was because of the withdrawals during the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

“A total of 182,571 applications were processed with a total of $275.5 million paid to members,” Mr Koroi said.

Mr Koroi said the forum was vital because it informed members of the status of their accounts and to also gather feedback from them. He highlighted the fund’s plan on the diversification of investment to growth and offshore, refocusing purpose of social security, improving corporate culture and going digital.

He said they would soon be introducing member kiosks and a mobile platform where members would be able to see details of their account.

The forum will be held at the Nadi Civic Centre at 5pm on February 2, FNPF Lautoka office at 5pm on February 3, and the FNPF Labasa office at 10am on February 11.

All members, pensioners and employers are invited to attend.

Edited by: Farzana Nisha

Tags
FNPFJaoji Koroi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.