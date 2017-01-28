Participants during the Roko Tui’s meeting at Nadave, Tailevu .

Issues raised by maritime field workers at the Roko Tui’s week-long meeting at Nadave, Tailevu, were shipping services and the opening of an office in Vanuabalavu.

Senior Assistant Roko for Lau, Panapasa Raceva, said the travel for field work was risky for their staff.

“Right now we use franchise vessels when we go out on field work and small boats, and it’s quite risky for our staff,” said Mr Raceva.

Mr Raceva said they made a request for a vessel to be assigned for the Eastern Division that could service Kadavu Island, Lomaiviti and Lau groups during field visits.

Mr Raceva said the establishment of a Roko Tui office base with quarters in Vanuabalavu was in the pipeline this year and the upgrading of the two offices in Moala and Lakeba islands.

“Also the upgrading of Moala and Lakeba will be something we will work on as well,” he said.

In regards to youths in the province, Mr Raceva said they were encouraged to make use of their ocean resources.

Naitucake Day is another annual event celebrated in Suva and is also an opportunity for youths and women to showcase their handicraft.

There are 10 officers looking after the 72 villages in the Lau group, currently based in Lakeba, Lau.

Acting Roko Tui Bua, Aisake Nadumu also requested during the meeting about acquiring a commercial lease for the Tikina of Bua, which is a major plan this year.

“We are currently in the process and will be making proposals soon,” said Mr Nadumu.

There are eight staff looking after nine Tikina and 44 villages in the Bua province, based in Nabouwalu.

The meeting ended yesterday.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: mere.satakal@fijisun.com.fj