Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Tuwai Eyes Vegas-Vancouver Leg

Tuwai Eyes Vegas-Vancouver Leg
January 28
11:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sevens gentle giant Pio Tuwai aims to make the team to the Las Vegas- Vancouver fourth leg of the World Sevens Series in March.

Renowned for his outrageous offloads, he  was with his wife Lily Bainivasu Tuwai in Ba Town yesterday, whom he married on Thursday.

Last night the couple celebrated their wedding with a traditional feast at Nasolo Village, Ba with family and friends.

The shy giant was over the moon with his new bride and said his daughters Maki, 7 and Joyce, 4 had become very close to the new love of his life.

Lily said she loved the children and had become attached to them.

“We are so happy and will be behind him in his rugby career.”

Tuwai said his aim was getting into the team for the Las Vegas-Vancouver leg.

He rated the Vodafone Fijian 7s team as a  “very good” side and he would need to work hard to get a place in the squad for the next leg.

Tags
Charles ChambersFijiFiji Sun
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.