We’re Building Schools To Withstand Cyclones: PM

Students of Queen Victoria School celebrate during the official re-opening yesterday. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau
January 29
10:18 2017
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Government will not rest until students throughout the country are back learning in functional school buildings.

Mr Bainimarama was referring to schools affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston while officially reopening the Queen Victoria School in Tailevu yesterday.

The traditional ceremonies of welcome were performed by the vanua o Nabulebulewa of Qoma (an island off the coast of the school along the coast of Dawasamu).

“But I want to assure those children and their families that my Government will not rest until you are back learning in the modern, functional school buildings you deserve,” Mr Bainimarama said.

However, he said it would take time because they wanted to rebuild these schools properly.

Mr Bainimarama said they needed to reconstruct schools that could withstand cyclones in the future.

He said the rush-job mentality of past Governments had cost Fiji so much.

“My Government will not bow down to expediency at the cost of future hardship for our people,” Mr Bainimarama said.

He said they were not here to build a Fiji that would stand for a single term in office.

“We are building a Fiji that will last; schools that will stand for generations; homes that can be depended on to keep our people sheltered and infrastructure that can be relied upon in times of crisis.”

Mr Bainimarama said he was also delighted to celebrate the re-opening of one of the nation’s historic institutions – Queen Victoria School.

He thanked the Indonesian soldiers for stepping up and their great assistance towards the school’s recovery.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Lasarusa Turaga
    Lasarusa Turaga January 30, 10:48

    Thank you Hon. Prime Minister for the re-opening of QVS! Thank you Sir.

    Despite outstanding repair works still pending, we acknowledge efforts by government with sincerest gratitude.

    After all its our children’s education that is paramount.

    I would like to thank you all QVS parents and the PTA Executives for charting our course with faith in the uncharted waters of 2016! Thank you Mr President, Mr. Alipate Ledua and your Team.

    Maybe, government and current QVS administration should take note of this.

    Parents are and will always be the backbone of any educational aspirations.

    Especially for QVS.

    Thank you again Hon. PM Sir.

