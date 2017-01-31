Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni (second from right) with some WAF staff award recipients during their awards night on Saturday for their hard work and dedication throughout last year. Photo: Fiji Parliament New

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has been commended for introducing the “Water Champion” programme as a platform to create more awareness to its customers about its overall operations throughout Fiji.

While officiating at the Authority’s Excellence Awards Night on Saturday, Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni said since the inception of the programme in 2014, it was not just a theoretical approach of learning about water and wastewater services, but rather a practical exercise where students and corporate bodies got to witness first-hand about WAF’s overall operations.

“For the past six years, WAF has sustainably rebuilt our water and wastewater services in the country and this is a testimony to the tenacity of its team,” Dr Luveni said.

“Through the commitment and enormous efforts to achieve one objective, WAF has been able to provide clean and consistent drinking water to its customers 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“I understand that WAF was challenged by inheriting an aged reticulation system to satisfy the high demand from an increasing consumer population with limited resources and technical and engineering skills, but amongst all these challenges, it has continued to prove its commitment and dedication towards an improved service delivery.”

The WAF’s initiatives, activities and programmes were aligned with Government policy in view of Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution and that was to ensure that all Fijians have access to sanitation and clean and safe water.

“As a signatory to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), under Goal 6, Government is obligated to ensure that there is available water and the sustainable management of sanitation for all,” she said.

“Therefore, it is important for us that relevant measures are undertaken to ensure that our people have basic access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation and hygiene.”

“Tonight is about all of you in WAF. Your hard work, dedication, commitment, sacrifices and passion proven throughout the year is commended tonight.

“Though a few will be receiving awards, you all need to know that each and every one of you is an important part of WAF.

“We acknowledge your contribution to the services provided to our water champions throughout the years,” Dr Luveni said.