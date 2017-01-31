Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNCITY

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Dr Luveni Commends Water Champion Programme

Dr Luveni Commends Water Champion Programme
Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni (second from right) with some WAF staff award recipients during their awards night on Saturday for their hard work and dedication throughout last year. Photo: Fiji Parliament New
January 31
09:32 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has been commended for introducing the “Water Champion” programme as a platform to create more awareness to its customers about its overall operations throughout Fiji.
While officiating at the Authority’s Excellence Awards Night on Saturday, Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni said since the inception of the programme in 2014, it was not just a theoretical approach of learning about water and wastewater services, but rather a practical exercise where students and corporate bodies got to witness first-hand about WAF’s overall operations.

“For the past six years, WAF has sustainably rebuilt our water and wastewater services in the country and this is a testimony to the tenacity of its team,” Dr Luveni said.

“Through the commitment and enormous efforts to achieve one objective, WAF has been able to provide clean and consistent drinking water to its customers 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“I understand that WAF was challenged by inheriting an aged reticulation system to satisfy the high demand from an increasing consumer population with limited resources and technical and engineering skills, but amongst all these challenges, it has continued to prove its commitment and dedication towards an improved service delivery.”
The WAF’s initiatives, activities and programmes were aligned with Government policy in view of Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution and that was to ensure that all Fijians have access to sanitation and clean and safe water.

“As a signatory to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), under Goal 6, Government is obligated to ensure that there is available water and the sustainable management of sanitation for all,” she said.

“Therefore, it is important for us that relevant measures are undertaken to ensure that our people have basic access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation and hygiene.”

“Tonight is about all of you in WAF. Your hard work, dedication, commitment, sacrifices and passion proven throughout the year is commended tonight.

“Though a few will be receiving awards, you all need to know that each and every one of you is an important part of WAF.

“We acknowledge your contribution to the services provided to our water champions throughout the years,” Dr Luveni said.

Tags
AwardsFiji ParliamentWAF
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Gus Powell
    Gus Powell February 02, 10:07

    Bula Vinaka Dr Luveni ,would like to compliment you and the Government for the fine work in addressing the everyday needs of your citizens as seen through the eyes of us expats living in Australia

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec   Feb »
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.