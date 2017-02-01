Iranian Keeps Immigration Officials Waiting
The Iranian refugee who was expected to present himself to the Department of Immigration yesterday did not turn up.
It is understood that authorities from the Nadi International Airport are now searching for him after he failed to surrender himself.
The refugee from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, Loghman Sawari stopped responding to the media yesterday.
The Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA)chief executive, Visvanath Das, however said that he was not aware of the situation but referred all the queries to the Immigration Department which was handling the matter.
“We had done our part when he arrived and our primary line officers are in contact with the Director of Immigrations with this,” Mr Das said.
The 21-year-old remains with a family at a home in Nadi.
The authorities are said to be working tirelessly to get in touch with Mr Sawari.
Director of the Immigration Department Nemani Vuniwaqa could not be reached for comment yesterday.
The issue in regards to the Iranian refugee needs to be resolved quickly. Our concerns are: 1. How did he manage to get a forged passport; 2. How did he manage to pay for his air fare as well as visa; 3. How did he get a visa for Fiji. It clearly indicates that someone/people helped him. And that our Immigration checks/system at the airport is vulnerable to similar cases and needs to be revitalised. There is a common behaviour with some ME people that, they tend to follow what others do successfully. And since the arrival of the Iranian, our Immigration should be on a look-out for others to try and arrive via same means. The Iranian could be a tryout buy a group, and once he is succesfull they will follow suit. So it is very important what the Immigration does to resolve the issue. It has to make a strong decision as a deterrance to those who are maybe monitoring the case for their next move.