Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Iranian Keeps Immigration Officials Waiting

Iranian Keeps Immigration Officials Waiting
Loghman Sawari
February 01
10:20 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Iranian refugee who was expected to present himself to the Department of Immigration yesterday did not turn up.

It is understood that authorities from the Nadi International Airport are now searching for him after he failed to surrender himself.

The refugee from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, Loghman Sawari stopped responding to the media yesterday.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA)chief executive, Visvanath Das, however said that he was not aware of the situation but referred all the queries to the Immigration Department which was handling the matter.

“We had done our part when he arrived and our primary line officers are in contact with the Director of Immigrations with this,” Mr Das said.

The 21-year-old remains with a family at a home in Nadi.

The authorities are said to be working tirelessly to get in touch with Mr Sawari.

Director of the Immigration Department Nemani Vuniwaqa could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  arishma.narayan@fijisun.com

 

Tags
FijiFIJI NEWSIranian RefugeeLoghman Sawari
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Aisake Vula
    Aisake Vula February 02, 20:07

    The issue in regards to the Iranian refugee needs to be resolved quickly. Our concerns are: 1. How did he manage to get a forged passport; 2. How did he manage to pay for his air fare as well as visa; 3. How did he get a visa for Fiji. It clearly indicates that someone/people helped him. And that our Immigration checks/system at the airport is vulnerable to similar cases and needs to be revitalised. There is a common behaviour with some ME people that, they tend to follow what others do successfully. And since the arrival of the Iranian, our Immigration should be on a look-out for others to try and arrive via same means. The Iranian could be a tryout buy a group, and once he is succesfull they will follow suit. So it is very important what the Immigration does to resolve the issue. It has to make a strong decision as a deterrance to those who are maybe monitoring the case for their next move.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.