Tawake In Mourning Over Chief’s Death
The district of Tawake in Cakaudrove is in mourning over the death of its chief, the Vunivalu of Tawake, Ratu Isoa Valelase Levu.
His son, Eremasi Levu, confirmed that Ratu Isoa, 81, died on Saturday at the Labasa Hospital after a short illness.
Mr Levu said his father was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of severe stomach ache.
He described Ratu Isoa as a humble man who always prioritised education and the welfare of his people.
“He was a man who believed in education, often advising young people to pursue education and get employment,” Mr Levu said.
“He took up the post of Vunivalu after the death of his elder brother, Ratu Isimeli Nalomaca Levu, in 2010.
“My father was the fourth of six siblings and was the younger of two brothers. His younger sister Adi Mereani Masivue ,74, is the only surviving sibling.”
The ‘reguregu’ will start at Tawake Village on February 7. He will be laid to rest at the village’s chiefly burial grounds (Sau tabu) on Friday, February 10.
Ratu Isoa is survived by eight children, 38 grand children, and eight great-grandchildren.
The district of Tawake includes the six villages of Tawake, Wainigadru, Wainiika, Vatu, Nagasauva and Yasawa.
There is a mistake in this article. The name Adi Mereani Masivue should be Adi Waqanitoga Ramarama Masivue. She is the yougest sister of the Vunivalu. She is my mother. I hope it is corrected.