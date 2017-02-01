Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Tawake In Mourning Over Chief’s Death

Tawake In Mourning Over Chief’s Death
February 01
10:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The district of Tawake in Cakaudrove is in mourning over the death of its chief, the Vunivalu of Tawake, Ratu Isoa Valelase Levu.

His son, Eremasi Levu, confirmed that Ratu Isoa, 81, died on Saturday at the Labasa Hospital after a short illness.

Mr Levu said his father was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of severe stomach ache.

He described Ratu Isoa as a humble man who always prioritised education and the welfare of his people.

“He was a man who believed in education, often advising young people to pursue education and get employment,” Mr Levu said.

“He took up the post of Vunivalu after the death of his elder brother, Ratu Isimeli Nalomaca Levu, in 2010.

“My father was the fourth of six siblings and was the younger of two brothers. His younger sister Adi Mereani Masivue ,74, is the only surviving sibling.”

The ‘reguregu’ will start at Tawake Village on February 7. He will be laid to rest at the village’s chiefly burial grounds (Sau tabu) on Friday, February 10.

Ratu Isoa is survived by eight children, 38 grand children, and eight great-grandchildren.

The district of Tawake includes the six villages of Tawake, Wainigadru, Wainiika, Vatu, Nagasauva and Yasawa.

Tags
FijiFiji SunJOSAIA RALAGO
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Iosefo Masivue
    Iosefo Masivue February 01, 16:04

    There is a mistake in this article. The name Adi Mereani Masivue should be Adi Waqanitoga Ramarama Masivue. She is the yougest sister of the Vunivalu. She is my mother. I hope it is corrected.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.