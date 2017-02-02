14 Charged for Sexual Offences in January 2017
Fourteen people were charged with 34 separate incidents of serious sexual offences in January.
The offences were rape 28, attempted rape one, indecent assault one, and sexual assault four.
The figures were released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and relates to the number of formal indictments (Information) filed in the High Courts of Fiji by the Director of Public Prosecutions throughout the month.
There were 14 victims of the 34 separate incidents of which nine victims were under the age of 18 years old.
There was one incident of rape where the accused is a 60 year old grandfather and the victim was his eight-year-old grandson.
The youngest victim was a five-year-old and the accused was a 50-year-old man. There were five offences where the victims were related to the accused persons.
Refer to the table entitled ODPP Rape and Sexual Offences Statistics January 2017 for a break-down of these statistics.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment