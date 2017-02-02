The Ba Farmers Carnival committee has distributed 50 back-to-school packs to the needy children from 10 schools in Ba.

This is the first time, under the committee’s community assistance programme that the needy students in Ba are being assisted. There have been other forms of assistance. The programme has been ongoing since the start of the carnival 15 years ago.

Executive chairperson, Narendra Padarath, said: “We have chosen 10 schools in Ba from which five students, from each school, would receive stationery and bags.

“All together 50 students would be assisted this year.”

The committee had spent close to $4500 for this new initiative, he said.

According to Mr Padarath, the 10 schools had sent a list of students who needed assistance from the committee.

“We had asked the schools to screen the student, do a background check and give us a list of the students who needed assistance,” he said.

“The main purpose of the carnival was to raise funds to assist some of the financially unstable people of Ba.”

The committee carries out other initiatives which helps benefit the people of Ba.

“Uptil now, we have been helping the really needy people around Ba, such as fire victims and cyclone victims,” he said.

“Last year we assisted three fire victims and offered medical assistance for two.

“This year we have already assisted two fire victims and 50 students,” said Mr Padarath.

A Year 13 student from Nukuloa College from Ba, Ajitesh Kumar, said that this aid had helped him to get the school stationery which his parents were finding difficult to buy.

“My father is a labourer and my mother is a performs domestic worker and I am so happy that the Ba Farmers Carnival has assisted me and I hope that they do the same in the near future,” Ajtesh said.

“The items I received today helps me to fulfil my requirements, whatever I required for my studies.”

Similar feelings were conveyed by, Ria Ashika, a Year 7 student of Tagore Memorial Primary School.

“My father is a farmer and my mother stays home,” Ria said.

“This initiative would remove pressure from my father’s shoulders as he would not be required to buy my school stationery.”

Mr Padarath had urged the public to participate and support the Ba Farmers Carnival, hosted in September annually. The money raised is given back to the public in the form of assistance programmes.