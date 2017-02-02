Local Government Minister Parveen Bala.

The Ministry of Local Government will hire a consultant to re-look at the legislation of zoning of urban boundaries.

This will be to free those boundaries up for development.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Bala, said the consultant would look at old legislation which hindered development and identify where the open spaces could be freed up for investment.

Mr Bala said the consultant would be hired from overseas and was expected to begin work sometimes in the first quarter of this year.

“There are a lot of areas with potential for investment but these areas are zoned in such a way that people cannot invest,” Mr Bala said.

He also said one classic example was the Tappoo City building next to Churchill Park in Lautoka.

“When the project started people said I had sold Lautoka but now when they see this magnificent building they tap me on the shoulder and say what a good decision I had made,” he said.

“These types of investments create so much employment for those looking for work.”

Mr Bala said the job of the consultant was to carry out the review of the councils’ present planning schemes.

“These are old schemes and when there are potential of investments, people cannot invest because of these old schemes and legislation which involves zoning,” he said.

“So what we want to do is work with the consultant to make things crystal clear to all citizens what areas are zoned as this is important for future development.”

Meanwhile Mr Bala has directed all councils that there should be no delay in the processing of building applications. Edited by Rusiate Mataika

