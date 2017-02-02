Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Bala has warned municipal chief executive officers and administrators not to conduct council meetings during normal working hours.

“A number of town citizens have been reporting to my office that usually when they visit Council offices to meet senior managers for grievance they are left unattended as senior staffs are attending Council meetings.

“Effective immediately, I want all special administrators and chief executive officers to establish a year meeting calendar and ensure that all standard committee meetings and full Council meetings are held after 4.30pm,” Mr Bala said while opening the Local Government Forum at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka yesterday.

“In case of senior managers being absent on a respective day or being engaged on an official duty, it is important that special administrators and chief executive officers have someone with knowledge in the subject area to meet stakeholders in relevant area for the day.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bala said municipal administrators should take total ownership and commitment towards project implementation.

“I have asked the Permanent Secretary to closely follow the management of the progress on a weekly basis.

“I expect you to co-operate fully with him. Let me reiterate that the projects identified are for your Municipal Councils and are under your leadership to be implemented in close consultation with the Ministry,” he said.

“All Municipal Council administrators are hereby informed to ensure that project management is taken seriously and rapid progress is witnessed in project development over the next few weeks.”

“High expectations from the ordinary citizens of various townships from Municipal Councils shall always be there towards promoting a green and clean environment, economic and social progress.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: charles.chambers@fijisun.com.fj