Council Workers To Have Awards Night, Says Bala
Municipal and Local Government participants at the opening of yesterday’s Local Government forum. Photo: Charles Chambers
February 02
11:00 2017
Council workers to have awards night, says Bala

 

Ordinary council workers, including street sweepers, drain cleaners and grass cutting crews will be recognised for their work in a special awards night to be held later this year.

This was the promise from the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Bala while opening the Local Government Forum at the Tanoa Waterfront yesterday.

“We all know of the overall negative impact on our countries economy. Municipal councils were at the forefront of relief efforts due to these natural disasters.

“Your hard work and dedication to normalise towns and cities have been greatly appreciated by stakeholders,” Mr Bala said.

“At this point, let me commend the people at the very forefront of these efforts.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: charles.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

 

