DPP Discontinues Lotus Foreign Exchange case
The Director of the office of Public Prosecutions filed a nolle prosequi for a man allegedly involved in the Lotus Foreign Exchange burglary.
Sunia Roraqio, 30, was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and theft.
The alleged incident occurred on December 16, last year.
Roraqio was arrested at the Suva Hotel for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case at the Lotus Money Exchange outlet in Suva.
Several foreign currencies were recovered and the safe was recovered near a cliff in Wailoku.
Judge Justice Achala Wengappuli discharged Roraqio from the proceedings yesterday at the High Court in Suva.
It was further stated by the state lawyer that Roraqio has another pending matter at the Magistrates Court.
Defence lawyer, Jolame Uludole informed the court that for the case in Magistrates Court, Roraqio is on bail.
