The men and the women team captains during the photo shoot in Sydney yesterday. Photo: Zoomfiji

The Telecom Fijiana aim to make their presence known in the Women Sevens Series at the Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia on tomorrow.

Fijiana captain Ana Maria-Roqica made the comment during the captains’ photo shoot at Blues Point Reserve in North Sydney.

They aim to finish in the top four and believe the momentum from their fifth place finish in Dubai last year will play an important part.

“It feels really good to have the Women Sevens Series in Sydney for the first time. I think this alone will be a big push for the girls,” Roqica said.

“We want to do well and make a good first impression.

“We did well in our last leg in Dubai and we want to keep that momentum to help push the rest of the girls to do better in the second leg.

“The girls have worked really hard. We have sacrificed time with our families during the festive season to train and prepare for this very moment.

“So we know the amount of time we have put into our preparations, the task now is putting everything we have learnt into practice.

“But I believe in the girls, they know what is expected of them and that we have a lot of support here in Sydney, so we are not alone.”

Fiji will have a tough pool, facing Rio Olympics gold medallist Australia, Brazil and Ireland. Roqica said asking the girls to do their best was all they can do.

Fiji play Ireland at 2:14pm, Brazil at 4:56pm and then finally Australia at 8pm.

Edited by Osea Bola

