Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Finding Form

Finding Form
Fiji and Kenya during training in Sydney yesterday. Photo: Zoomfiji.
February 02
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vodafone Fijian 7s head coach Gareth Baber highlights accuracy and competitiveness during training in Sydney yesterday

The team had a scrimmaging session with Kenya yesterday and Baber said they have been working hard to get back to form.

“My main message at training is to keep playing, do the good things we have been doing well at the moment,”Baber said.

“It was okay we didn’t have it our own way in Wellington. But we scored some good.

“We got to be competitive with the ball, pressuring the opposition, making sure to be accurate with our game and keep our discipline.

“It was a good session with Kenya getting the players back to the winning level. After last week we got the players to recover on Monday and Tuesday and we started our field session against Kenya and trying to get back to our rhythm.

“It’s good to see we have a healthy bunch.”

 

Mulevoro firm

Vodafone Fijian 7s rep Emosi Mulevoro is adamant of a good outing this weekend.

Mulevoro replaces injured Amenoni Nasilasila.

“I’ve settled in well and I’m ready if I’m selected as one of the 12 member squad,” Mulevoro said.

Baber said the Kadavu man was trying his best to make the cut.

“Emosi is doing well and a very experienced player.”

The final 12 member squad will be named tomorrow.

Fiji takes on Samoa in the first pool match at 11.36am, Wales at 2.42pm and France at 8.29pm on Saturday.

Edited by Osea Bola

anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Anasilini RatuvaEmosi MulevoroFIJI NEWSVodafone Fijian 7s head coach Gareth BaberVodafone Fijian 7s team
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.