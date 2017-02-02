Fiji and Kenya during training in Sydney yesterday. Photo: Zoomfiji.

Vodafone Fijian 7s head coach Gareth Baber highlights accuracy and competitiveness during training in Sydney yesterday

The team had a scrimmaging session with Kenya yesterday and Baber said they have been working hard to get back to form.

“My main message at training is to keep playing, do the good things we have been doing well at the moment,”Baber said.

“It was okay we didn’t have it our own way in Wellington. But we scored some good.

“We got to be competitive with the ball, pressuring the opposition, making sure to be accurate with our game and keep our discipline.

“It was a good session with Kenya getting the players back to the winning level. After last week we got the players to recover on Monday and Tuesday and we started our field session against Kenya and trying to get back to our rhythm.

“It’s good to see we have a healthy bunch.”

Mulevoro firm

Vodafone Fijian 7s rep Emosi Mulevoro is adamant of a good outing this weekend.

Mulevoro replaces injured Amenoni Nasilasila.

“I’ve settled in well and I’m ready if I’m selected as one of the 12 member squad,” Mulevoro said.

Baber said the Kadavu man was trying his best to make the cut.

“Emosi is doing well and a very experienced player.”

The final 12 member squad will be named tomorrow.

Fiji takes on Samoa in the first pool match at 11.36am, Wales at 2.42pm and France at 8.29pm on Saturday.

Edited by Osea Bola

