Canteen policy

Subhash Chand, Nausori

Best to my knowledge, canteen owners come from humble backgrounds. They work hard to serve the students and staff members for a few dollars to keep their families going.

They are not getting enough salary or wages.

Here is a list by our Education Minister Mahendra Reddy, on food and beverages which are prohibited in school canteens:

Deep fried foods like bhajia, bhara, gulgula doughnut Pastry based-sausage rolls, crumbed/batterd hot foods like fish and chips Savoury snack food-crisps, chips and biscuits Ice-cream and ice confections-chocolate coated and ice-cream, ice block, sun pops Cakes, muffins, sweet pastries, slices Sweets – lollies, chocolates, jelly beans or other form of confectionery Home-made sweets-barfi, jalebi, gulab jamun, toffee, fudge Tamarind lollies and chutney with peas (fried or boiled) Chinese lollies and skins, mango skin powder

10.Processed salted and cheese snacks

11.Uncooked noodles

Sugar- sweetened drinks that include fruit flavoured drinks, sports drink and cordials. Biscuits Fizzy drinks Chewing gum

And all under this category are not limited to the above.

Does it mean, close the canteen?

Canteen owners, is it time to apply for social welfare assistance?

Fishers’ roadside dumping

Tukai Lagonilakeba, Nadi

In between the junction of Navo and Malolo, Nadi, is a bridge. The stretch is about a hundred metres between, every Sunday there are fishers who come from as far as Ba, Lautoka and Nadi who ply their trade selling fish to the public.

These fishers were previously selling out of the Dratabu roadside very close to the Nadi Hindu Temple but were given notices to stop trading there because it was a council area.

I was a customer last Sunday together with others who came to buy fish and we could not help notice the stench of bad fish thrown into the roadside drain that was filled with empty plastic bottles, many old empty freezers, plastics of rubbish, etc.

One can also visually see empty used open freezers that were filled with rain water and infested with millions of breeding mosquitoes.

It has become a dumping ground for these fishers with no regard at all for our environment. There is no civic pride with absolutely no respect and care for the health and welfare of those that live close to the area in mention.

I would like to ask the District Officer and the local rural health authorities from Nadi to please take the time on a Sunday morning to go and inspect the area. If these people are throwing rubbish so carelessly then they should be given fines or disallow them to trade in this area.

Kava judgment

Savenaca Vakaliwaliwa, Canada

Lately, we have read some facts and opinions through the dailies and this column regarding our national drink called yaqona or kava/grog.

We were told by the iTaukei Affairs Board, that the feedback they received from our iTaukei villages was that the over-consumption of kava by women, which can go on till the early hours of the morning is a trend that continues to be a concern in villages (FS 24/1). This is why the proposed village bylaws would address these issues.

Tevita Seruilumi brings up a good point in response to the above news, which women kava swipers will applaud, saying that men also have an equal responsibility role in looking after children and that women should not be limited in the enjoyment of their rights and leisure (FS 25/1).

Lately, Dr Apo Aporosa, a Kava Health Researcher, from the University of Waikato, New Zealand stood by the recent World Health Organisation (WHO) kava risk assessment report that “excessive or over-consumption” of yaqona does not cause “liver problems and associated health issues”(FS 27/1).

He maintains that our local report on liver abscesses in young male yaqona consumers were the result of poor quality water and ‘not’ yaqona and also that kanikani – ‘dry skin and rashes’ is not a ‘health issue’ or ‘concern’ as kanikani subsides after kava cessation without lingering effects.

Dr Aporosa concluded that Fijians needed to be challenged to increase productivity, be more productive and care for their families, but do not make yaqona, our icon of identity, the scapegoat in the drive for betterment.

So which side of the fence should we be?

Fiji having a Christian majority need to have faith and believe that if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone and the new has come (2 Cor. 5:17).

The Spirit of God transforms the life and empowers people to change their lifestyle and be a blessing to their family and others around them, enjoying life to the fullest without the use of kava etc.

The decision is ours individually and I believe that our NCD statistics and associated social issues will reduce considerably, when we decide to either quit or consume our national drink sensibly.

