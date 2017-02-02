Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Manpacks For NDMO

February 02
11:11 2017
The World Food Programme handed over two High Frequency (HF) Manpacks to the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.

This took place at the Fiji National Disaster Management office yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Joeli Cawaki, acknowledged the establishment of the partnership between the Ministry of Rural, Maritime Development and Natural Disaster Management and World Food Programme  (WFP), through the National Disaster Management Office.

“I have been informed that the WFP, since its establishment of its regional office in Suva recently is continuously engaged with the NDMO (National Disaster Management Office) to upgrade emergency communication in the Ministry.

“Communication is a vital component of emergency response operation.

“I thank the WFP for updating the 10 communication sites at the four divisions of the Ministry including NDMO last year.

“We have a few more sites that are definitely desperately need maintenance and repair in the division. I hope that WFP will continue with its upgrading initiative and complete the whole process,” Mr Cawaki said.

Emergency, Telecommunications and Technology Co-ordinator for the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) Pacific and World Food Programme, Salma Rarouque, said the donation of the manpacks were a result of an ICT assessment that WFP had conducted in Fiji.

She said the manpack was worth between US$7000 (FJ$14,470.40) and US$7500 (FJ$15,504) and can potentially reach a thousand kilometres.

