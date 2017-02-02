Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Natalau Opens Village Office

Natalau Opens Village Office
Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau shares a light moment with the villages inside the Natalau Community Emergency Operations Centre in Nadi yesterday. Photo:LITIA TIKOMAILEPANONI
February 02
11:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau yesterday opened the village office for the village of Natalau in Sabeto, Nadi.

The Natalau Community Emergency Centre will also be used as an evacuation centre and a dispensary during natural disasters for the village.

During the official opening of the office, the Commissioner Western, Manasa Tagicakibau said this was the first village in the 14 provinces in the country to have their very own office in the village.

He said the villagers would also no longer need to go the city in order to communicate with the Commissioner Western’s office but they could do so through the services provided in the office.

The office will be managed by the village headman.

“The $5500 worth project was the first of a kind in any village in the country,” Mr Tagicakiba said.

“The newly built office will be the village dispensary as well during the times of natural disasters.”

Village head man Nikola Vetawa said they were happy that the Government and other agencies decided to assist them as they had been planning to set it up for a long time.

“We had sat as a village committee last year and decided we needed this and it took us about six to seven months to build this when the Government acted upon our only request to them,” Mr Vetawa said.

He said that this had also created more space for the evacuees in times of disasters as the office was extended from the village community hall.

The office was built through the assistance of United Nations Development Programme, AusAid, Live and Learn and the Ministry of Rural and Maritime development.

Tags
ARISHMA DEVI-NARAYANAusAidCommissioner WesternFijiFiji SunLive and LearnManasa TagicakibauMinistry of Rural and Maritime Development.NatalauUnited Nations Development Programme
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.