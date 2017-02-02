Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

ODPP Restrains Over $1.2million Worth Of Properties

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions
February 02
12:08 2017
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) successfully obtained a restraining order over FJD$1.2million worth of property last week (27.01.17). A restraining order was granted by the High Court in its civil jurisdiction under the Proceeds of Crime Act against property owned by Aidong Zhang, Changhui Liu, Home Finance Company Limited, New Home Trading Company Limited.
The properties consist of monies in a Home Finance Company Limited account of Changhui Liu, two freehold properties, one house and two vehicles. Aidong Zhang has also been charged in a corollary criminal case brought by the ODPP with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering.
It is alleged that between 1 June 2014 and 31 January 2016, the accused deceptively obtained property and engaged directly or indirectly in money laundering in the amount of FJD$1,240,740.74. The matter has been adjourned to 3 February 2017.
Office Of The Director Of Public Prosecutions, SUVA
Tags
Aidong ZhangChanghui LiuHome Finance Company LimitedNew Home Trading Company Limited.Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)
