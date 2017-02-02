A Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat official yesterday said effective climate change response would only be effective if women’s experiences and capacities were valued and embraced.

“We all support an effective response to climate change – but the response can only be effective if the experiences and capacities of women are valued and embraced,” said PIFS deputy secretary-general Cristelle Pratt said.

“Women must be a part of the solution at all levels.”

Ms Pratt was speaking recently at the opening of the weeklong third Pacific Women Climate Change Negotiators Workshop at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva attended by 22 representatives from nine different Pacific Island countries.

There were eight representatives from Fiji; two each from Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Tonga; one each from Samoa and Nauru.

Co-Director of the Women’s Environment and Development Organisation Bridget Burns said the problem of climate change was a global phenomenon.

“One of the most important things to do is to understand that climate change is a global and social problem,” Ms Burns said.

“It has to do with how we run our lives; it requires transformation in our energy systems, production patterns and social dimension.

“It is critical in understanding how climate change is caused and if you want to take any action to combat climate change.”

Ms Pratt paid tribute to the Australian government’s support for the participation of women in leadership and decision making roles.

“This important investment reflects efforts to increase the participation of women in leadership and decision making roles, consistent with the Australian Government’s strong focus on gender equality in our foreign policy and development programmes, and the UNFCCC’s own efforts to promote female participation and leadership,” said Ms Pratt.

“Australia has a long history of working with Small Island Developing States within the UNFCCC and on a wide range of shared policy interests.”