Vodafone Fijian 7s captain Osea Kolinisau and Telecom Fijiana skipper Ana Maria Roqica during the captains’ photo-shoot at Blues Point Reserve in North Sydney, Australia yesterday. Photo: ZoomFiji

Fijians have yet to conquer Sydney in the World Sevens Series and we are in pole position to strike gold at the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Vodafone Fijian 7s captain Osea Kolinisau said preparations under Coach Gareth Baber had been really good, learning from their mistakes last week and trying to get the body and mind right again.

“We will try to go one better after falling short to South Africa in the final in Wellington. The boys are eager and excited and hopefully whatever we do will end in a positive way for Fiji.”

Telecom Fijiana captain Ana Maria Roqica said they had worked hard since last year sacrificing the festive season with their families to prepare for the Sydney 7s.

“We want to do well and make a good first impression.

“We did well in our last leg in Dubai and we want to keep that momentum to help push the rest of the girls to do better.”

Edited by Osea Bola

