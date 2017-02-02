Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Rape accused pleads not guilty

February 02
11:01 2017
A man charged with one count of rape, pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Labasa yesterday.

The court heard that the accused committed the alleged offence between October 15 and 16 in Savusavu last year.

The accused, Nilesh Saigal, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Appearing before Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe, state lawyer, Wakesa Elo, affirmed that the accused shared no relations with the victim.

The accused, who is currently on bail, was told to reappear in Court on March 31 for mention.

Lawyer Ami Koli interceded on behalf of the accused’s lawyer Amrit Sen during his appearance yesterday.

