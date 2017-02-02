Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Suva Test For ‘Men In Black’

Suva Test For ‘Men In Black’
Ba players during team training at Govind Park in Ba yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
February 02
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Local champions Ba will test their OFC Champions League campaign against Suva in the first round of the Vodafone Premier League 2017 on Sunday.

The ‘Men In Black’ play Suva at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium

Ba team manager Arvind Singh believes the encounter will be a good start to the season.

“Our preparation for the O-League is on track and playing Suva will be a good boost for our campaign,” he said.

“It is our first game and it will surely test our boys. Playing Suva on their home ground would be daunting for us but we are optimistic of getting the three points.”

Meanwhile, the Ba squad were training at Govind Park in Ba yesterday.

This includes New Zealand-based Abbu Zahid, defender Ilimotama Jese, midfielder Praneel Naidu  and Fijian Under 20 goalkeeper Joela Veivanua.

“It is good to have all the players in camp including Abbu and Praneel who have returned from Labasa to bolster the side,” he said.

Those missing from training were midfielder Avinesh Warran Suwamy and veteran Kini Viliame Naika.

Edited by Osea Bola

waisean@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Ba team manager Arvind SinghFIJI NEWSLocal champions BaOFC Champions League campaignVodafone Premier League 2017Waisea Nasokia
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.