Ba players during team training at Govind Park in Ba yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

Local champions Ba will test their OFC Champions League campaign against Suva in the first round of the Vodafone Premier League 2017 on Sunday.

The ‘Men In Black’ play Suva at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium

Ba team manager Arvind Singh believes the encounter will be a good start to the season.

“Our preparation for the O-League is on track and playing Suva will be a good boost for our campaign,” he said.

“It is our first game and it will surely test our boys. Playing Suva on their home ground would be daunting for us but we are optimistic of getting the three points.”

Meanwhile, the Ba squad were training at Govind Park in Ba yesterday.

This includes New Zealand-based Abbu Zahid, defender Ilimotama Jese, midfielder Praneel Naidu and Fijian Under 20 goalkeeper Joela Veivanua.

“It is good to have all the players in camp including Abbu and Praneel who have returned from Labasa to bolster the side,” he said.

Those missing from training were midfielder Avinesh Warran Suwamy and veteran Kini Viliame Naika.

Edited by Osea Bola

waisean@fijisun.com.fj