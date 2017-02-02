Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Usamate Warns: Do Not Accept Bribes From Public

Usamate Warns: Do Not Accept Bribes From Public
Jone Usamate
February 02
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate has instructed compliance and enforcement officials of his ministry to weed out bribery and corruption.

Mr Usamate highlighted this after being made aware by ministry officials that some members of the public had attempted to bribe compliance and enforcement officers for personal gain.

He said that the Ministry would strictly enforce a ‘No Drop Policy’ on such matters.

“The Ministry will carry out the review of relevant policies and procedures in place on how to deal with matters involving bribery or attempted bribery,” Mr Usamate said.

He added that the Ministry would vigorously pursue cases involving corruption and bribery.

It would also be very strict in the manner in which it dealt with staff members who took up any such payments or gifts.

“As civil servants we must be honest about how we do things, exercise good work ethics and perform our duties in an impartial and professional manner,” Mr Usamate said.

He said the general public who persuade, induce or influence any of his ministry officials to perform such acts for their own benefits would also be vigorously pursued and investigated.

The ministry was currently undertaking one such investigation where there was an attempt to bribe one of its officers.

Officials similarly were informed to declare to the ministry any direct or indirect receipt of gifts, presents, shares or other benefits secured or obtained by them in connection to their official duties.

Mr Usamate is urging urging anyone to report bribery or any act of corruption by the employment ministry officials to the ministry’s headquarters with sufficient evidence.

 

Tags
DepTFO NewsFijiFiji SunJone UsamateMinister for EmploymentProductivity and Industrial Relations
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.