Jone Usamate

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate has instructed compliance and enforcement officials of his ministry to weed out bribery and corruption.

Mr Usamate highlighted this after being made aware by ministry officials that some members of the public had attempted to bribe compliance and enforcement officers for personal gain.

He said that the Ministry would strictly enforce a ‘No Drop Policy’ on such matters.

“The Ministry will carry out the review of relevant policies and procedures in place on how to deal with matters involving bribery or attempted bribery,” Mr Usamate said.

He added that the Ministry would vigorously pursue cases involving corruption and bribery.

It would also be very strict in the manner in which it dealt with staff members who took up any such payments or gifts.

“As civil servants we must be honest about how we do things, exercise good work ethics and perform our duties in an impartial and professional manner,” Mr Usamate said.

He said the general public who persuade, induce or influence any of his ministry officials to perform such acts for their own benefits would also be vigorously pursued and investigated.

The ministry was currently undertaking one such investigation where there was an attempt to bribe one of its officers.

Officials similarly were informed to declare to the ministry any direct or indirect receipt of gifts, presents, shares or other benefits secured or obtained by them in connection to their official duties.

Mr Usamate is urging urging anyone to report bribery or any act of corruption by the employment ministry officials to the ministry’s headquarters with sufficient evidence.