From left: New marriage celebrants Usaia Draunimasi, Culden Kamea, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Vijayantimala and Mohammed Rahat during the Civil Marriage Celebrant Certificate presentation yesterday. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau

Usaia Draunimasi is now more capable of operating his wedding business more successfully.

Yesterday the wedding planner was one of the four who were given civil marriage celebrant certificates by the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The 33-year-old is the owner of Usaia New and Proton Weddings based in Nadi.

“Now that I am an official civil marriage celebrant, it will help me with my business,” Mr Draunimasi said.

“Before it was quite a tough task to look for someone to perform civil weddings and even at some point they are late.

“Some of the civil marriage celebrants are quite old and they end up confusing people in the service.”

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was a good initiative which was aimed giving opportunities to the public.

He said people from abroad and locally would be able to have their weddings in Fiji in the way they wished and it opened up the marriage market here.

“You can have your wedding at any time and place convenient to you,” he told the recipients.

