Rakiraki Football team defender Krishneel Shekhar with President Shaneel Gounder during the launch of the Vodafone Premier League yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Defender Krishneel Shekhar said participating in the Vodafone Premier League will definitely boost football in Rakiraki in 2017.

The westerners will make their debut in the league after winning the senior division last year.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to be playing against top districts,” Shekhar said.

“It will boost football in Rakiraki and we need to lift our performance to another level.”

The University of the South Pacific student shares the challenges the team faces.

“After the devastation by Cyclone Winston and the recent flooding, most of our players and officials are trying to recover and rebuild their lives.

“Most of the players do not stay in Rakiraki so training together daily is a problem.

“But we don’t want to make up the numbers and we do our best in the league.

“We are asking fans to come out in numbers and support the new team in the league.”

