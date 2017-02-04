Pastor Ilisapeci Marama Tunamera. Photo: Selita Bolanavanua

The Vakabula Vanua Ministry, also known as the Healing the Land Ministry, told the Fiji Sun yesterday, that they found skulls buried under the Church monument which was destroyed at Tavualevu Village, Tavua.

Pastor Ilisapeci Marama Tunamera, 41, said while they were praying in the village, it was revealed to one of the pastors that the monument had demonic powers and skulls buried under it, which they claimed had been causing misfortune within the village.

“The pastor told the Tui Tavua about the vision and straight away he gave the team the authority to destroy the monument,” Ms Tunamera said.

Tui Tavua Ratu Nacanieli Uqeuqe had joined the prayer group in Tavua.

Ms Tunamera said when they destroyed and dug the monument, they found skulls.

She said the skulls had been causing a huge dilemma in the village and according to them, it signifies psychological spiritual bondage.

School students had been affected in schools, unemployment and also unfruitful land and sea.

She said that after the few days prayer session in Tavualevu Village, they have been getting feedback from the Tui Tavua that, the villagers were now seeing a lot of good changes.

“The children are now focused in school, and their land is now fruitful and green. Even the ocean is not lacked in fish and seafood.”

She said that cleansing of the land is part of their ministry.

“There will be rumors and people will be having grudges against us, but this is all part of serving the Lord. If there are no grudges, then what we are doing is not true, because the devil hates the truth,” she said.

The destruction of the monument had caused tension amongst the villagers.

The Ministry has been running for seven years and according to Mrs Tunamera, it was revealed to their Reverend, Ratu Voniani Nakauyaca through prayers to start the Ministry based on the Bible Verse, 2 Chronicles 7 vs 14.

‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.’

The Ministry is part of Covenant Evangelical Church of Fiji Incorporation Healing of the Land Ministry International. The Church was founded 40 years ago.

They have more than 3000 church members all over the country.

The religious monument was situated in front of a Methodist Church chapel.

As a result, its destruction has caused concern within the Methodist Church.

President of the Methodist Church Reverend Tevita Banivanua said he had been briefed on what had happened.

“All the Methodist church remains the property of the Methodist, if any legal case is taken then Methodist is liable to answer.

The issue remains with those ministers based in Tavua,” he said.

