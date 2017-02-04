Toyota’s Land Cruiser 200 series is dubbed globally as the King of the 4WDs.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 200 series’ 4.5 litre V8 diesel engine boasts more power and torque, coupled with fuel savings and reduced CO2 emissions. Efficiency improvements are no doubt aided by a new automatic transmission with six speeds.

A light exterior refresh comprises revised bumpers, a redesigned radiator grille, restyled headlights (with integrated LED daytime-running lights on some variants), new LED tail-lights, door mirror-mounted indicators and a roof spoiler, while new silver and black paint finishes are also now available.

The CRAWL off-road cruise control system has been upgraded making sharp turns easier by automatically braking the inside rear wheel.

Toyota has also improved the anti-lock braking system so it can detect and adapt to various off-road conditions such as sand, mud and gravel, while fuel tank capacity is at 93-litres.

Apart from sharing the same 2850mm wheelbase, the new model is bigger in all key dimensions than the all-conquering 100 Series it replaced.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series currently priced at $F269,900vat inclusive, is the premium executive SUV.

It has a stronger body, mounted to a more capable new separate chassis that now comprises independent double wishbone front suspension and the clever wheel articulation-extending.

And then throw in a more powerful but more economical petrol and/or diesel engine, complimented with improved safety features like multi-terrain anti-lock brakes and up to 10 airbags.

It has retained the capability of the original Land Cruiser, and added the comfort and convenience of a luxury sedan. The current Land Cruiser is more than a step forward; it’s a giant leap ahead in technology, performance, specification and value.

This New Year’s, Asco Motors is running a fabulous campaign with the Land Cruiser 200 series. In that if you buy a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 series, between now and 27th March, you will receive a choice of either a Yamaha Crypton 110cc Scooter or a powerful Yamaha EF2600 generator. And what’s more, you go into a draw to win an exciting return ticket to the Hong Kong 7s or a fantastic Philips Home Theatre System valued at $6000.