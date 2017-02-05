Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

DJ Ritendra Gets more followers

Ritendra Prasad.
February 05
14:36 2017
Ritendra Prasad better known as DJ Ritendra is making waves in the local music scene for a while now and has a huge following on social media.

He has 336, 961 followers in his Facebook page and about 324, 448 likes. Originally from Bua in Vanua Levu, Ritendra grew up with his parents and two younger brothers before moving to Suva to pursue tertiary studies in 2014.

Ritendra balances music with his studies as he completed his Masters in Information System from the University of the South Pacific.

His interest in producing music started two years ago when some of his friends at university were DJ’s.

“Music is a hobby and I grew up listening to all types of music but my favourite would be electronic dance music and one of my favourite artists is David Guetta,” said Ritendra.

Ritendra would do unofficial remixes and post it up on social media and the feedback has been positive.

Last year, he collaborated with local artist Savuto for Gauna Ni Sereki on an official remix. His also worked with Elena Baravilala, Tua and the group Waikatakata Vure.

Even though his new to the local DJ industry he feels, the challenges have been handling criticism from other fellow artist in the field.

He attributes his achievement to his family and friends including Savuto Vakadewavosa, Alfred Lewavesi, JBoy and Jackalz who have been supporting him.

His advice to other artists out there if you have a passion for music then go for it. It’s very challenging to be in this career so you need to produce quality product.

“My ultimatum goal for this year is to release my first album and if I’m successful in this field in the next two years, then I’ll do it full time,” he said.

Ritendra works from his home based- studio in Makoi, Nasinu called Lewavesi Studio.

Studio sessions are available for any group or artists who want to do recordings and you can contact him on his official Facebook page, DJ Ritendra.

  1. Angelene
    Angelene February 05, 17:40

    I have known Ritendra from long time since he was a baby..Born in Labasa grew up in bua than moved to Suva to live with his grandparents..was very depressed after his grandmothers death but than did come out of grief with lots of reassured… Loves his music more than anything wishing him good luck in future..bless you Ritendra

