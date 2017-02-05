Dorothy McComber (left), and pastry chef Parnit Kumar at Corner Cafe. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

There’s nothing quite like a sweet and tempting dessert that expresses the words ‘I Love You’ or ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ than a mouth-watering cake.

True, it could compete with a chocolate, for the many sweet-loving consumers out there.

But gifting a cake to your loved one and better yet, having something written to convey how you feel trumps the delight that a chocolate can offer.

February, a season of hearts, love and a time of rekindling the fire is here.

And this time of the year lovers pay a tribute to their other half on Valentine’s Day.

Sweeten up your Valentine’s Day Gift with a special cake from the Corner Café in Nadi.

Pre-order and request the type of design suitable for your appetite.

According to Jack’s Restaurants Limited operations manager the Corner Café, since 1993 has been making a name for itself. The café is part of Jack’s Group of Restaurant.

Akosita Tuitoga said: “On the month of February at Corner Cafe it is always Valentine’s cakes and specials.

“We tailor make the cakes to suit our clientele in any size required.”

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj