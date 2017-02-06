It is everyone’s responsibility to keep our environment clean, says One World Healing Church Pastor Mosese Tamanitoakula.

Members of the One World Healing Church cleaned the My Suva Picnic Park in Nasese, yesterday starting at 6am.

“Everyone uses the beach and it’s sad when they leave their rubbish behind.

“It is not good to see that rubbish is piling up in the beach and families come for picnic on the same beach,” he said.

Pastor Tamanitoakula said two years ago they had cleaned and burned the rubbish at the beach. However, Police told them they should not burn the rubbish.

“We did not know that burning rubbish at beach was not allowed.

“As responsible citizens of this country, we must keep our beaches clean all the time and also protect our marine environment,” he said.

The church members collected the broken bottles from the beach and buried them; they collected plastic bag and other littered items for disposal.

Pastor Tamanitoakula said they would continue with this initiative of keeping the environment clean, but also urged people to join hands with them and keep our country beautiful and clean.