Fiji Sun

NATION

Headgirl Ready For Leadership Role: Mum

L-R: Proud Mum, Vika Cokakosova with daughter, Alanieta Cokakosova, Head Girl of Adi Cakobau School during Friday's Prefect Induction at the school. Photo: Supplied
February 06
11:19 2017
It was a proud moment for mother, Vika Cokakosova, watching her daughter take up the position of headgirl at Adi Cakobau School.

“It’s a wonderful feeling and an honour for my daughter to take up this role as I’m a former student myself,” she said.

Ms Cokakosova, who travelled from Nadi, said her daughter always had the potential while growing up and had always led by example. Ms Cokakosova said it was not surprising when her child Alanieta Cokakosova was chosen to lead the school.

“It’s a rewarding feeling to groom a child who has reached such a level of leadership and I’m just so proud of her,” Ms Cokakosova said.

Alanieta said it was an honour to be given the task and responsibility to lead a prestigious school as ACS.

“I’ve always encouraged myself with the word of God, it’s quite a huge number (of students) to lead, but I know with God I can lead this school to another level, “ said the Tailevu lass.

The Year 13 student aspires to become an accountant and hopes to enrol at the University of the South Pacific next year.

“My mum will always be my greatest motivator in everything I’ve achieved,” she said.

Fiji sun
